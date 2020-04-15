Six new cases in Dharavi, two deaths

Dharavi reported six new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Tuesday, taking the tally in Asia's largest slum to 55 cases with seven deaths. Positive cases in Mumbai’s G South ward consisting of Worli, Prabhadevi reached 308 with 28 new positive cases on Tuesday.

Of the two who died in Dharavi on Tuesday, one is a 52-year-old man from Kalyanwadi who died on Saturday. Another is a 52-year-old man from Muslim Nagar.

Among the other new cases are a 27-year-old man from Muslim Nagar, a 19-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man.

Both these areas have seen COVID-19 cases in the past. Besides, a 43-year-old woman tested positive from Rajiv Nagar. This brings the total cases so far to 55 including seven deaths.

A woman staying in Rajiv Gandhi sports complex quarantine centre was rushed to Sion Hospital on Monday night where she was declared dead. Her test reports are awaited.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh visited Worli Koliwada on Tuesday to take stock of the situation.

Other wards that saw a leap include K East ward (Andheri East) with 14 new cases, L ward (Kurla) 13, and N ward or Ghatkopar (11).

To deal with the surging COVID-19 cases, BMC has now decided to hire additional healthcare staff. These include intensivists, doctors (MBBS, BAMS, BHMS), staff nurses, lab technicians, X-ray technicians, pharmacists, and ward boys.