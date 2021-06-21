Six more booked for fake vaccination camp

Navi Mumbai

The Khar police, acting on a complaint by an employee of Tips production house, on Monday registered a case against six people in connection with a fake COVID-19 vaccination camp.

“The six accused, including Rajesh Pandey and Sanjay Gupta (29), spread false information that Kokilaben Hospital was organising a vaccination camp. They administered the beneficiaries some adulterated liquid substance in the name of Covishield vaccine and took away ₹2.84 lakh from the production house,” senior police inspector Gajanan Kabdule from Khar police station said.

Around 206 people, including the employees of Tips production house and their families, were vaccinated at a camp in Khar on June 3. The case was registered under Sections of cheating, causing public nuisance, adulteration of drugs, and malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, of the Indian Penal Code.

Both Mr. Gupta and Mr. Pandey are accused in the Kandivali and Versova cases as well. The Kandivali police have so far arrested five people identified as Mahendra Singh (39), Mr. Gupta, Chandan alias Lalit Singh (32), Nitin Mode (32) and Mohammed Kareem (19), a student of nursing.

On May 30, around 390 members of Hiranandani Heritage apartment in Kandivali were duped in the name of vaccination by the accused while as per the second FIR, 150 employees and family members of Matchbox Pictures were cheated through a camp in Versova on May 29.

The police are yet to find out what exactly was injected in all three camps.