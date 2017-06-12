Six months later, Nagpur Expressway land scam probe yet to begin

Mumbai: Six months after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said an inquiry would be conducted into the purchasing hundreds of acres of land in relatives’ names by a ‘cartel’ of government officers along the proposed 800-km Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway, there is little clarity on the probe’s progress.

On December 13, 2016, The Hindu had reported that farmers in Bhiwandi, Shahapur and Kalyan have submitted land documents to the Chief Minister’s Office, which purportedly show that several government officers, including a CMO officer, have purchased hundreds of acres and could be among the biggest beneficiaries if the Super Expressway plan is implemented.

The uproar over this in the winter session of the Legislative Assembly in Nagpur forced Mr. Fadnavis to announce an inquiry in to the alleged scam in both Houses. Now, it seems no investigation agency has contacted the complainants, and key departments including Revenue claim to be unaware of the inquiry.

In March 2017, social activist Pravin Watengoankar had filed an RTI application seeking details from the CMO on farmers’ complaint and the promised investigation into it. His application was transferred to the Public Works Department (PWD), which said the matter came under the purview of the Revenue Department and forwarded the application to it on April 15, 2017.

A month later, the Revenue Department, which is reponsible for all land dealings, returned the application to the PWD saying the Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway project is being implemented by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), and it has no role in land acquisition for the project. An RTI application May 1, 2017 to the Home Department seeking details of the inquiry is yet to get a reply, and has crossed the limit of 30 days within which a government department must answer an RTI query.

“If none of these departments know anything about the inquiry, it is clear that no such investigation is being conducted. The Chief Minister had assured the Assembly that an inquiry would be conducted. The CM himself should come forward and explain,” Mr. Wategaonkar said.

Baban Harne, the complainant in the matter and co-ordinator, Shetkari Sangharsh Samiti (SSS), which is spearheading the opposition to the Super Expressway, said he has not been asked to produce evidence by any investigating agency. “After the CM said a probe would be conducted, we have been waiting to hear from the authorities asking us to present the proof. We have not heard a word from them. How are we supposed to trust this government?”