ADVERTISEMENT

Six held in Mumbai after poster celebrating Chhota Rajan’s birthday appears

January 15, 2023 03:22 am | Updated January 14, 2023 09:32 pm IST - Mumbai

The organiser of the kabaddi has also been arrested

The Hindu Bureau

The Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested six persons for allegedly putting up posters celebrating the birthday of gangster Chhota Rajan at Malad in the city.

According to the police, the organiser of a Kabaddi programme is among six arrested persons, and the posters read ‘welcome the honoured dignitaries’. The Kabaddi programme was scheduled for January 14 and 15. “They have been remanded to judicial custody. We are trying to establish the links between the gangster and the arrested group,” police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After his arrest in 2015, Chhota Rajan has been lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US