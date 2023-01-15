Six held in Mumbai after poster celebrating Chhota Rajan’s birthday appears

January 15, 2023 03:22 am | Updated January 14, 2023 09:32 pm IST - Mumbai

The Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested six persons for allegedly putting up posters celebrating the birthday of gangster Chhota Rajan at Malad in the city.

According to the police, the organiser of a Kabaddi programme is among six arrested persons, and the posters read ‘welcome the honoured dignitaries’. The Kabaddi programme was scheduled for January 14 and 15. “They have been remanded to judicial custody. We are trying to establish the links between the gangster and the arrested group,” police said.

After his arrest in 2015, Chhota Rajan has been lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT