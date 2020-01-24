Six held for stabbing man in broad daylight

The Ulhasnagar police have arrested six people who allegedly stabbed a man to death in broad daylight in the bustling firecracker market on Tuesday. The accused, who had fled the area, were picked up from different parts of the State and arrested within 24 hours of the offence being reported.

According to the police, the victim, Prakash Bhoir, was on his way home with three friends when the accused accosted him, around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. They allegedly stabbed and slashed at him multiple times, before fleeing the scene. Bhoir was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead before admission. The police registered a case of murder against unidentified persons and initiated investigations.

“Inquiries with Bhoir’s friends and relatives indicated he had been involved in a feud with a local resident named Naresh Chavan. We checked on his whereabouts and found him to be missing since the offence,” an officer with the Ulhasnagar police station said.

The officer said using cellular location mapping and with the help of local informants, the investigating team traced Mr. Chavan to Nashik and picked him up for questioning.

“Preliminary questioning confirmed his involvement in the crime, and based on it we picked up the other five accused from various parts of Nashik and Dhule with assistance from the local police,” the officer said.

Mr. Chavan and the other accused — Raju Kanojia, Yogesh Lad, Anikesh Shirsath, Rahul Kanojia and Hatik Bhivsane — were brought to Ulhasnagar and arrested on Wednesday evening. They were charged with murder under the Indian Penal Code and produced in court, after which they were remanded in police custody till January 30.

“Bhoir had assaulted Mr. Chavan’s nephew a couple of months ago over an argument, and relations had soured between them since then. Investigations so far indicate that the murder was an outcome of the same feud. We are finding out whether anyone else was also involved in the murder,” Assistant Commissioner of Police D.D. Tele, Ulhasnagar division, said.