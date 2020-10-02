Six held for robbing truck on Mumbai-Goa highway

The Raigad police have arrested a gang of six people for kidnapping and dacoity on the Mumbai-Goa highway at Pen on September 14. The accused had robbed a truck of plastic raw materials worth ₹40 lakh after holding the truck occupants as hostages. The accused had assaulted the occupants and drove them around for three hours in an SUV before dumping them along the highway.

Chandrakant Gunge (32) was transporting plastic beads in a 14-wheeler truck to Chennai for a company on September 14. Around 7.30 p.m., a group of nine people travelling in an SUV overtook Mr. Gunge’s truck near Gagode Khind in Pen and forced themselves inside the truck. The nine then beat up Mr. Gunge and his two attendants, and robbed them of their valuables before putting them into their vehicle.

“The trio were blindfolded and tied up when the accused put them inside the SUV. For around three hours, the accused drove the vehicle and then abandoned them at Eerwadi which is around 15 km from the place where the incident occurred. We found the empty truck dumped in an area in Nashik under the Malegaon taluka police. We first arrested Sadanand Amritka, one of the accused,” Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar said.

Five others were arrested from Nashik and Mumbai, and the stolen plastic was recovered in Nashik. The five have been identified as Shahanshah Gulhasan (20), Hansraj Munneshwar (48) and Mohammed Zakir Iliyas (20) from Mumbai, Roshan Khabia (33) from Nashik, and Mohammed Javir Shaikh (28) from Uttar Pradesh. The police are searching for the other three gang members.

According to the police, the modus operandi of the gang was to steal the whole consignment of goods in truck by kidnapping and then abandoning the truck occupants. The target was randomly decided and the stolen goods were then sold to different customers. The accused used to rent the SUV for committing the crime.

The accused were arrested under sections of dacoity, kidnapping, wrongful restraint, and assault of the Indian Penal Code.