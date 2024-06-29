Six dead in car crash on Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway in Maharashtra

Six people were killed on the spot after two cars collided on the Samruddhi Maharamarg, also called Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway in Maharashtra’s Jalna district on June 28 at 11.30 p.m.

The incident was reported by Police Sub-Inspector Ramdas Nikam who was patrolling near the Kadwanchi village on the Samruddhi Highway.

“A local resident had informed me about the incident, and I immediately rushed to the spot and informed all our nearby control rooms. According to the informer, a Swift Dzire entered the highway from the wrong side after refuelling and rammed an Ertiga,” Mr. Nikam said.

There were three people in Swift Dzire car who are from Deulgaon Raja village in Umbarkhed taluka of Buldana district in Maharashtra; two persons named Sandeep Budhwan (30) and Pradip Misal died on the spot, one of the co-passengers in the car is severely injured and is admitted in Jalna District Hospital.

The ones in Ertiga are from Mumbai’s Malad East and they were 7 people of which 4 died on the spot: Shakeel Mansoori, Fayaz Mansoori, Altamez Mansoori and Faizal Shakeel Mansoori. The injured persons are Shakeel Mansoori, Altaf Mansoori and Rajesh Kumar on the driver’s seat who are admitted in Aurangabad Government Hospital, Assistant Sub-Inspector Police Dinesh Barde from Jalna Control Room informed.

The police is currently investigating the matter to understand how this accident happened. “We have informed the families who will collect the bodies today. The speed of the Swift Dzire was so much that when it hit the Ertiga, it flung into the air and landed on the barricade lining the highway and the passengers inside the car who we are suspecting were without seat belt, they flung out of the car and hit the road. The condition of the car looks extremely damaged, broken and twisted in parts. We used cranes to remove the cars from road,” Mr. Barde added.