Sisters from different mothers

It was love at first sight for six-year-old Avni Zutshi when she saw a shy pup at an adoption camp in Bandra. “She was feverish and shivering when we brought her home,” recalls Avni’s mother Priya Zutshi about the puppy’s first ride to her new house. A visit to the vet plenty of home-cooked meals brought the eight-month-old pup, now christened Bella, back to health.

Zutshi understood the importance of growing up with a pet and wanted her daughter to experience that bond. But it took a while for Bella to emerge from her shell. With little knowledge about her life before being rescued by the Welfare of Stray Dogs, the pup was very timid at first. Zutshi remembers how she’d confine herself to a corner in the house and barely make any sounds. The family though, were incredibly patient, coaxing the pup and earning her trust slowly. When it became clear to Bella that she was safe and had found a new family, her trued personality surfaced. “Bella is an extremely fast learner. She became quite active and engaging after she warmed up to us,” Zutshi smiles with evident affection for the new member of her family.

Now that Bella has settled in, she’s completely bonded with everyone in the family, including Avni’s parents and grandparents. But it’s a special relationship between the youngest members of the Zutshi household. Avni and Bella are almost like siblings with the former taking on the role of an older sister. “There’s unconditional love when it comes to a dog. Your relationship with it will never change,” laughs Zutshi adding that Bella is incredibly intelligent and she potty trained almost immediately giving the family no trouble at all. In spite of her rough past – she was found abandoned with her siblings in a building society – the puppy is great with new people and other street dogs she encounters.

On weekends, the Zutshi family make an effort to visit pet-friendly spaces where Bella will get to exercise her social bone and the pup couldn’t be happier about it. “Bella tends to forget we’re around and always does her own thing,” chuckles Zutshi adding that the indie has become fast friends with a hulking German Shepard from the area. “She loves the company of the other dogs and is extremely friendly.”

As the chat with Zutshi comes to an end, she makes sure to emphasise there’s no difference between pedigree breeds and indies. If more people would come forward to adopt instead of buying pets, puppy mills would reduce and a lot of animals would get the life they deserve.