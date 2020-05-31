SIM box racket busted in Govandi, one arrested

Mumbai

Calls were made to defence establishments in Jammu & Kashmir

In its second such operation conducted in collaboration with the Military Intelligence (MI) Department, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Saturday busted an illegal telephone exchange allegedly being run using SIM box technology in Govandi.

While possibilities of espionage are being probed, investigations have confirmed that calls have been made to defence establishments in Jammu & Kashmir through the exchange.

Capable of holding several SIM cards at a time, a SIM box routes international calls through a SIM card, enabling the user to bypass the international calling rates as well as to prevent the calls from being intercepted by authorities. Illegal telephone exchanges are run with several SIM boxes being used at a time, making it possible to route hundreds of calls.

In February, the Mumbai Crime Branch, in collaboration with the MI, had busted two illegal exchanges being run in Kerala and Noida, and arrested one accused in connection with the case.

According to Crime Branch officers, the MI shared specific inputs with them earlier this month about a large number of calls made from foreign countries being routed through two cell phone numbers, which were being traced to Mumbai. Further surveillance of the numbers revealed that their IMEI numbers, which are unique to handsets, were changing constantly, indicative of a SIM box operation.

A special team of officers was assigned to the operation and, working with local informants, the team identified a house in Natwar Parekh Compound in Govandi. A joint team of officers from Units VI and XI raided the area on Saturday, and arrested one accused, identified as Sameer Alwari (38).

“Apart from the loss of revenue to the national exchequer, we also have information about calls being made through this exchange to certain defence establishments in Jammu & Kashmir. Some connections to Nepal and Gulf countries have also come to light and are being probed,” Santosh Rastogi, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Mumbai, said.

Mr. Rastogi said no connections to any espionage or terrorist outfit based in foreign countries had come to light so far, and investigations are still on.

Crime Branch officers said the exchange was likely to have been a routing point for calls being made from foreign countries to locations out of Mumbai, and the volume of incoming calls was greater than outgoing ones.

“The accused was earlier arrested for running a similar racket in the jurisdiction of the Bhoiwada police in Bhiwandi and was out on bail. We have seized five SIM boxes, of which four were operational, and 223 SIM cards from the accused,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection I) Akbar Pathan said.