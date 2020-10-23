Silver articles worth ₹6.17 cr. seized in Vashi

The Navi Mumbai police have busted a GST evasion racket by seizing 929.414 kg of silver articles worth ₹6.17 crore from a van at Vashi toll naka.
The goods were being transported through a courier service to Pune and Kolhapur. “The vehicle’s documents were suspicious and we summoned the driver and the cleaner to Vashi police station,” assistant police inspector Gangadhar Devde said. The courier service was based in Bhuleshwar.
GST officials checked the goods and confirmed that ₹18.50 lakh in GST had been evaded. “The accused were transporting silver ornaments in the guise of imitation jewellery,” Mr. Devde said.
According to the police, the articles were being sent to around 200 traders. “As per the findings of the sales tax department, a FIR would be registered,” Mr. Devde said.
