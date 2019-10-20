Silent voices for people of J&K

Around 20 Mumbaikars joined former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan in a silent protest near Mahatma Gandhi statue at Juhu beach on Saturday. They had plastered black tape over their mouths to protest the withdrawal of Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir.

The youngsters joined Mr. Gopinathan’s protest after he had put out an appeal on Twitter. Mr. Gopinathan had tweeted his photo with his mouth covered in black tape. The caption said, “If we are to be mute spectators to all this, let’s be that in a proper way.”

He added, “A government, which cannot ensure both life and liberty for its people, and has to ask them to choose one, is highly incompetent and unfit to govern. This silent protest was just a start, we all have to be ready to take a stand for anything that comes in our way, at least I’m ready for it.”

Hashtags like #ShutMyMouthToo and #RegainYourVoice were spread rapidly on the internet after the former bureaucrat used them and asked people to seal their mouths with tape for 75 minutes to mark the 75th day of the removal of special status for J&K.

Mr. Gopinathan said, “The Kashmir issue has become a taboo in the country today. People know about their conditions but are still not ready to talk about it. They should come out and discuss these things in public. This protest is a symbol of how people are being treated in J&K.”

One of the residents who took part in the protest was Khurshid Dar, a native of Kashmir working in Mumbai. Mr. Dar said, “I was in Kashmir when Section 144 was imposed. All I have known so far is that it is not the Indians but the government that is torturing the Kashmiris. I want the people of the entire nation to hear our voice as well.”

Mr. Gopinathan was the secretary of power, urban development and agriculture departments in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli administration. Fifteen days after the removal of Article 370, he tendered his resignation to the Home Secretary. He said he was resigning as the world’s largest democracy violated the fundamental rights of people by putting a ban on an entire State.