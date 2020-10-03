Siblings suffocate to death in locked car

Police rule out foul play; to question owner of garage

Two brothers, aged three and five, have died of suffocation after being trapped in a car at the garage of a scrap dealer in Mahad. The Mahad MIDC police on Friday ruled out foul play, but said that they are investigating if there was any negligence on the part of the garage’s owner.

The police said the siblings, Sohail and Abbas, went missing shortly after they stepped outside their house in Nangalwadi chawl to play at 4.30 p.m. on Thursday. While their father was away, their mother, who was in the kitchen, alerted locals when the duo did not return home. Around 7.30 p.m., the brothers were found dead inside a Honda City car in the garage. The locals smashed the car’s windows and pulled out the children. They were rushed to hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

“The car had a manual locking system. The siblings might have entered it while playing and got trapped inside. Their father was also a scrap dealer and the garage belonged to their neighbour. We will record his statement and find out if he should be booked for negligence. A case of accidental death has been registered,” assistant police inspector Pankaj Giri, Mahad MIDC police station, said.