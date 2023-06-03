Should not have aligned with Uddhav for 2019 Maha Assembly polls, says BJP's Tawde

June 03, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST - Mumbai, June 3

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Vinod Tawde has said his party should not have aligned with the Shiv Sena in the 2019 Assembly elections in Maharashtra as the Mr. Uddhav Thackeray-led party could never digest playing second fiddle in the alliance.

The undivided Shiv Sena and BJP together won a comfortable majority in the 288-member Assembly, but Mr. Thackeray broke the decades-old alliance after accusing the BJP of not sharing the Chief Ministerial tenure equally as promised.

Also Read | Behind BJP’s break with old allies — a radical change in India’s party system

Mr. Thackeray then allied with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government, which was brought down by a rebellion by Eknath Shinde in June 2023. Mr. Shinde became the Chief Minister with the help of the BJP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Mumbai Tak channel on June 2, Mr. Tawde said, "There was no need for an alliance between BJP and Shiv Sena in 2019. The Shiv Sena could never digest playing a secondary role in the alliance after 2014." "There were two thoughts on alliance with the Sena. Some were in favour and some said there was no need. I also felt the alliance was unnecessary," Mr. Tawde said.

Also Read: BJP gen. secy. denies submitting report predicting poor show for BJP-Shinde alliance in 2024 LS poll

He said the BJP never thought Mr. Thackeray would break the alliance, adding that the move had done long-term damage to the stand of Sena founder late Mr. Bal Thackeray, who was known for not backing off from an assurance.

Mr. Tawde also brushed aside Mr. Uddhav Thackeray's accusation of BJP not keeping its promise on sharing the Chief Ministerial term.

"A lot has been said on this. If no assurance [on sharing CM's post] was given, where is the question of fulfilling it," he asked.

The next Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held in October/November 2024, a few months after the Lok Sabha polls.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.