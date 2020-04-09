Shops in Navi Mumbai to shut after 5 p.m.

The Navi Mumbai Police have issued orders to shut all shops except pharmacies and the APMC market after 5 p.m. every day until further orders.

“It was seen that people were stepping out of their homes after 5 p.m. on the pretext of purchasing essentials and causing overcrowding in the market. We had been appealing to people to visit the market during the day. Since the pattern has not changed, We have issued orders that all shops should be shut between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. except pharmacies, hospitals and the APMC market. The orders have been issued under Section 144 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Code of 1973. Anyone found loitering outside shall be booked for violating the directions,” said Sanjay Kumar, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Section 144 deals with passing urgent orders in case of apprehended danger and the sub-section 2 allows authorities to pass the order without serving any notice. A person found violating the orders would be booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

The Navi Mumabi police as of Wednesday have booked 830 people in 331 cases and seized 343 vehicles under Section 188 of the IPC for travelling in vehicles illegally and keeping their businesses open.

“The order is applicable to dealers, owners, managers or supervisors of shops and people who step out without any emergency,” Suresh Mengade, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Branch, said.