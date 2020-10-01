Mumbai

Shops gutted in fire at Mumbai’s Chembur market

A fire broke out in a market near Chembur railway station in Mumbai early Thursday morning, gutting seven to eight shops in the area, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

The fire broke out around 5.15 am in Janata Market located near the Chembur railway station in eastern suburbs, a fire brigade official said.

Seven to eight shops were gutted in the blaze, a civic official

It was a level-2 blaze, the fire official said, adding that 10 fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was extinguished by 7.40 am.

“The fire has been doused. There is no report of any injury. Cooling operation is underwayat the spot,” he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the civic official said.

