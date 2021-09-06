Shopkeeper arrested for killing 80-year-old man

Lewd remarks about wife irked accused

The NRI Coastal police on Monday arrested Mohan Chaudhary (33), a shopkeeper, for killing Shamakant Tukaram Naik (80), a resident of Ulwe, for allegedly making obscene remarks about his wife.

The police said the victim visited the shop every afternoon when Mr. Chaudhary’s wife arrived with lunch. “Once the victim offered ₹5,000 to send Mr. Chaudhary’s wife to his godown. On August 29, the day of the murder, he had offered ₹10,000,” senior police inspector Ravindra Patil said.

Angered by the offer, Mr. Chaudhary pushed Naik and his head started bleeding after striking a table. The accused then shuttered his shop, strangled Naik to death, and hid the body in the toilet till August 31.

The police said the accused accompanied Naik’s son when he arrived to file a missing person’s complaint.

The police later found CCTV footage of the accused moving the body, wrapped in a bedsheet, on his bike at 5 a.m. on August 31. He then dumped it into a water body and disposed of Naik’s clothes and mobile phone.

According to the police, Naik owned assets worth ₹300 crore in Ulwe and suspected murder for property. The decomposed body was found at Sector 19 in Ulwe on Saturday and identified on Sunday with the help of four rakhis tied on the wrist.