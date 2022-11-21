  1. EPaper
Shivaji row: Eknath Shinde faction MLA demands Maharashtra Governor be shifted out of State

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of "olden days"

November 21, 2022 04:35 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. File.

Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. File. | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction on November 21 demanded that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari be shifted out of the State for his recent remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Mr. Gaikwad, who represents the Buldhana Assembly constituency, claimed that Mr. Koshyari had made statements about the founder of the Maratha Empire and stoked controversy in the past as well.

"The governor should understand that the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj never age and he cannot be compared to any other great person in the world. My request to BJP leaders at the Centre is that a person who does not know the history of the State and how it functions, be sent somewhere else," the MLA said.

He is an MLA of the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena faction of the party led by Mr. Shinde who helms the government in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mr. Koshyari had, on Saturday, said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of "olden days" and referred to Babasaheb Ambedkar and Union minister Nitin Gadkari while talking about "icons" in the State, drawing criticism from the NCP and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction.

The Governor made the remarks after conferring D.Litt degrees on senior BJP leader Gadkari and NCP president Sharad Pawar at an event held in Aurangabad.

