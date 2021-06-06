Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation remains a golden moment for Maha: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Coronation of Shivaji Maharaj is a golden moment engraved on the heart of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on June 6 as he paid tributes to the warrior king who was crowned “Chhatrapati” of the independent Maratha kingdom in 1674.

In normal times, public rallies and processions mark the coronation day at Raigad Fort, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no public function was held for the second consecutive year.

The hill fort, located in Mahad in Raigad district, holds a major significance in the history of the Maratha empire founded by Chhatrapati Shivaji. Many constructions and structures on Raigad were built by Shivaji Maharaj when he made it his capital in 1674 upon being crowned the king of the Maratha kingdom.

Mr. Thackeray said the legendary warrior king instituted a welfare state and gave the topmost priority to his motherland.

“On the occasion of Shiv Rajyabhishek Day, Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of Swarajya, saying this is a golden moment engraved on the heart of Maharashtra,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Shivaji Maharaj was formally crowned as Chhatrapati at the Raigad fort in Maharashtra on June 6, 1674.

BJP MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, visited Raigad fort on the occasion.

“This year’s Shivrajyabhishek Ceremony will be graced by the presence of a rare coin ‘Hoan’ that is part of the antiques of Shivaji Maharaj’s era,” tweeted Mr. Sambhajiraje on June 5.

‘Hoan’ itself exemplified the sovereignty and prosperity of Swarajya established by Shivaji Maharaj. It is not merely a currency, but a symbol of our collective pride, a true national treasure, he had said.

“This antiquity found in the pious soil of Raigad will witness this historic occasion,” the Maratha leader said.

Mr. Sambhajiraje also posted pictures of the illuminated Raigad fort.