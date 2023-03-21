Shiv Sena’s Muslim supporters staying loyal to Uddhav Thackeray

March 21, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - MUMBAI

It has been over a month since the Shiv Sena party’s name and symbol was allotted to chief minister Eknath Shinde, but the loyalties of the party’s Muslim supporters seem to be staying with Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray in Mumbai.

Even after 40 of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs and 12 of its 19 Lok Sabha MPs have left the Thackeray camp and gone over to the Shinde faction, Muslim supporters say they were and will continue to remain loyal to Mr. Thackeray because of his work done during the COVID-19 pandemic and his stand during the protests held against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Thackeray brand

“We have a relationship with the Thackeray family and that will never change. Let them take Shiv Sena’s name and symbol, that makes no difference to us because Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray is a brand. Just like Bisleri is a brand, so many other brands who sell drinking water have come out in the market but that makes no difference to Bisleri. It is what it is,” says Sharif Shaikh, 55, a co-ordinator at the Shiv Sena shakha (branch) in Nagpada.

He outlined the ways in which Mr. Thackeray has proved himself to the Muslim community. “Our loyalties are with Uddhav saheb because we have seen the work he did as a Chief Minister during the pandemic. When the Sadhus were killed in Palghar [in April 2020], there was a riot-like situation in Dongri [a Muslim-dominated area], but he calmed everyone down. During all the protests that took place in Mumbai against CAA and NRC, he had categorically said, ‘Till I am the CM, I will not implement these policies.’ During COVID, he was a beacon of humanity never differentiating based on caste and religion. Even Delhi’s CM has praised his work,” Mr. Shaikh added.

Practical help

Many burkha-clad women, who are not usually seen walking into public offices alone, are confidently going to shakhas and asking for help. “So many governments have come and gone but it has made no difference to us, and our loyalties will always be with Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena. The kind of work he has done during COVID 19, when cases were at their peak, it is for everyone to see. Even now after the pandemic, Shiv Sainiks continues to help us with whatever we need,” said Rizwana Husna, 43, from Bhindi Bazaar.

“I recently went there to get my children’s marksheets attested, they got it done. They have helped us to get beds, assisted us to go about fixing an inflated electricity meter. During the recent outbreak of measles, Sainiks have helped my family and my neighbours get treatment in a time-bound manner,” she added.

Sena’s Hindutva

Dilip Sawant, the shakha pramukh at JJ hospital, explained the philosophy underlying the Thackeray faction’s work. “There has been no difference between the relationship of Muslims with Uddhav saheb. It is because he truly understands what ‘Hindutva’ is, it does not have to be against Muslims,” he said. “Who says that Hindutva means going against another religion? That is Bharatiya Janata Party’s Hindutva. They teach and spread hatred and want to divide us. Uddhavji walks on the path of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj who takes everyone along with him,” he added.

Recalling Balasaheb

This is not a recent phenomenon, according to Rajya Sabha MP and Uddhav Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who claims that Muslims have been visiting Sena Bhavan and Shiv Sena shakhas since Balasaheb Thackeray’s time. “When Balasaheb Thackeray was alive, Muslims used to visit the Sena Bhavan and his residence Matoshree. The only thing he had said was, if Pakistan wins in a cricket match, no one should celebrate it by bursting crackers, and if anyone does that, he is our enemy. We have never had any conflict with them, except the 1993 riots in Bombay. That too did not happen with Muslims but those who were pro-Pakistanis in Mumbai,” he recalled. “We have had Muslims ministers in our cabinet. Shiv Sena’s office bearers in Mumbai and Maharashtra have been Muslims. There are Shiv Sainik shakas in Muslim areas and many members of legislative assemblies have been elected from Muslim areas. In the 1980s there was a joint rally of Shiv Sena and Union Muslim League,” he added.

On March 26, a large rally to be addressed by Mr Thackeray is being planned by Muslims at Malegaon, a Muslim-dominated area in Maharashtra’s Nashik district. All the preparations and logistics are being looked after by the Muslims there, Mr. Raut said.