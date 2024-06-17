Shiv Sena (UBT) to challenge Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat result in court

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said on June 17 that his party would challenge the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha seat result in the Bombay High Court, alleging that their candidate Amol Kirtikar’s victory was undermined by ‘misuse’ of official machinery. He labelled the result as fraudulent.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would have won only 40 seats instead of 240 in the Lok Sabha election if the polling was “free and fair”.

“Our victory was taken from us through the misuse of official machinery. We will file an election petition in court in a day or two, challenging the result of the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat,” he said. Mr. Kirtikar lost to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena candidate Ravindra Waikar with a margin of 48 votes. Mumbai’s Vanrai police registered a case against Mr. Waikar’s brother-in-law Mangesh Pandilkar for allegedly using a mobile phone at a counting centre in Goregoan on June 4, the day election results were announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhawan in Mumbai, the former Maharashtra Minister criticised the Election Commission of India, labelling it as ‘entirely compromised’. “It’s a fraud. There is an ongoing debate on the election process and EVMs. I have already said the Election Commission is an ‘entirely compromised’ commission,” Mr. Thackeray said, adding that they expect the EC to take suo motu cognisance, if not, they are prepared to contest the result legally, and win.

The party’s legislator Anil Parab echoed Mr. Thackeray’s sentiments and called for the EC to act on the available information and declare Mr. Kirtikar the winner. “We have a doubt that the mobile phone (seized as part of probe) may have been changed,” he said.

He also suggested a probe into the frequent phone calls received by the returning officer, which he believes compromised the integrity of the election process. “A probe is also needed into the constant phone calls to the returning officer of the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat. She would move away from her seat several times to talk on the phone. Who was constantly calling her and what was the reason?” he asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Parab, also a legal expert within the party, highlighted that their tally showed a lead of 650 votes up to the 19th round of counting, after which transparency was lacking. He also pointed out that forms 17C and 17C part II (pertaining to number of votes polled), which document the number of votes polled, were not provided to many candidates.

“Till the 19th round, our tally was 650 votes more than the opposite candidate, after which the election officers stopped announcing the results on the public address system. We don’t know what happened between the 19th and 26th rounds. Whichever candidate has the lead, there has to be clarity and we have asked the officials to give us the CCTV footage of the counting centre, which they agreed to share and later denied,” he said.

He said that even the results of the postal ballots were not announced soon after the counting. “There are discrepancies in the vote tallies. The returning officer and counting agents were seated too far apart to effectively tally votes. They did not ask for objections or suggestions and directly announced the final results, which is not fair,” Mr. Parab said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in an X post said: “When democratic institutions are captured, the only safeguard lies in electoral processes that are transparent to the public. EVM is currently a black box. EC must either ensure complete transparency of the machines and processes, or abolish them.”

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Mr. Thackeray should apologise for disseminating ‘false’ information based on a news report on the EVMs.

“The English daily has ‘admitted to its error’ in the news report. I urge for a similar accountability from Rahul Gandhi, [lawyer] Prashant Bhushan, and other leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc for amplifying the misinformation. Aaditya Thackeray used the same news to perpetuate a false narrative, which has had significant repercussions. Now, they all should tender an apology,” he said.

A news report published in an English daily said that a relative of Mr. Waikar had used a mobile phone to ‘unlock’ an electronic voting machine (EVM) when the votes were being counted. However, the returning officer of the constituency, Vandana Suryavanshi, dismissed the report as ‘false news’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.