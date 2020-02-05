Shiv Sena stamp on ₹33,441-crore BMC budget

Shiv Sena’s stamp on the ₹33,441-crore Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation budget, presented on Tuesday, was visible from the word go with the Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi thanking Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and saying, “For the first time, a Mumbai-born, Shri Uddhavji Thackeray, is the honourable CM. This is a great opportunity to transform Mumbai into a happy city.”

In a fiirst, the BMC has created a separate department to explore tourism opportunities in the city. Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray is known to have piloted this move.

Since assuming office, the CM and the Tourism Minister have taken a key interest in Mumbai and municipal projects. The Shiv Sena has ruled BMC for decades and the party now wants to push for its ambitious projects that required impetus from State government. The BMC’s tourism department will be headed by senior officers who will take the help of external experts and accredited travel agents. The BMC wants to start eco-tourism activities around water supply reservoirs such as Tansa, Vaitarna, Modak Sagar dam. It may involve hospitality partners to upgrade and maintain civic guest houses there and organise cycling tours, nature trails, bird watching, and star gazing among other things.

The department will take up documenting heritage and history of Mumbai streets, historical structures, organise tours, and will hold music shows, community activities, festivals in open spaces. It also set aside ₹183 crore for improvement works of Mahim, Bandra, Sion, and Worli forts.

Taking forward Mr. Aaditya Thackeray’s meeting related to Mithi rejuvenation project and the need to expedite work on Dahisar, Poisar, Oshiwara rivers, the storm water department has been allocated ₹912 crore.

The creation of urban forest by means of Miyawaki technique also finds mention in the garden department budget which has been allocated ₹254 crore.

Mayor Kishori Pednekar has called the budget as “one that takes Mumbai on the path of development”.