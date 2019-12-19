Shiv Sena office-bearer shot at in Mumbai’s Vikhroli

An office-bearer of the Shiv Sena, Chandrasekhar Jadhav, 56, was shot at in Vikhroli on Thursday morning and has been admitted to hospital with injuries.
According to the Vikhroli police, Mr. Jadhav is a ‘shakha pramukh’ with the Shiv Sena. Officials said that the attack occurred around 7.10 a.m. near the Sai Baba temple in Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli.
“Mr. Jadhav was visiting the temple with his sons when he was shot at two to three times. He sustained a bullet injury to his shoulder and has been admitted to the Godrej hospital,” an officer with the Vikhroli police said.
Sources confirmed that a suspect, identified as Abhay Singh, has been taken into custody and is being questioned.
