Shiv Sena MP says MNS’ actions backfired on Hindus

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. File | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

May 04, 2022 23:15 IST

Calls it ‘black day for Hindus’ as even loudspeakers in temples are being asked to be removed

Slamming Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) over its rhetoric on loudspeakers in mosques, Shiv Sena on Wednesday said that the move has harmed Hindu temples and it was the black day for Hindus.

“Hundreds of Hindu temples perform the first prayer in the wee hours. People who cannot go to the temple at those hours depend on loudspeakers in rural parts of the state and even in big religious places like Shirdi. Today, due to the theatrics of MNS, those loudspeakers too had to be shut. This is a black day for Hindus, thanks to BJP and MNS,” said Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

Mr. Raut said that the party and even the Chief Minister’s office have been receiving hundreds of complaints from Hindu temples due to the MNS agitation. “Was this even the issue? Everything was going smoothly. But Bharatiya Janata Party and its minions couldn’t tolerate peace. And now their actions have backfired on Hindus,” said Mr Raut.

Following the threat by MNS of playing Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if they used loudspeakers for azan, police authorities across the state have swung into action bringing regulations on the use of loudspeakers. It has led to even temple loudspeakers being asked to be removed.