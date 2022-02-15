Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut takes on BJP, ED

He claimed that agency had extorted over ₹300 crores from 70 builders

He claimed that agency had extorted over ₹300 crores from 70 builders

From former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis to BJP’s former MP Kirit Somaiya and from Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials to a certain milkman named Narwar from Haryana who has seen meteoric rise in wealth during the previous BJP regime in the State, all found themselves under attack by Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut who also claimed that ED officials have extorted over ₹300 crore from 70 builders in Mumbai through four extortionists of which will soon be exposed.

Slamming the central agencies, especially the ED, Mr. Raut reiterated how three BJP leaders met him asking help in destabilising the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. “The day I refused, ED raids started at my friends and relatives,” he said, claiming that similar plot is being hatched at Jharkhand and West Bengal. He was speaking at what turned out to be one of the most awaited and anticipated press conferences in the recent times in Maharashtra. The Sena which has come under constant attack of corruption from the BJP chose to reply with a warning that the matter is far from being over.

In a show of strength ahead of press conference hundreds of Sena workers gathered outside the Sena Bhavan, the party headquarters, so much so that the police authorities had to divert the traffic in central Mumbai. Screen was installed on the road to live-stream the press conference for workers.

Mr. Raut had said that the press conference on Tuesday was not of his only but of Sena stressing that the party will never back down in front of anyone.

Naming one Jitendra Navlani and three others, Mr. Raut said that ED officials in connivance with these individuals have extorted over ₹300 crore from 70 builders in Mumbai. “All the details, photos and videos will be made public at right time,” he said.

“The money from the PMC bank scam is used by the BJP leaders to purchase land. Rakesh Wadhwan of HDIL he was the business partner of Somaiya’s son Neil. Neil is director of Nikon Infra Construction company. Somaiyas blackmailed Wadhwan to ensure transfer of land in Vasai to their front man Devendra Rajnikant Ladhani. I sent all these papers to ED thrice in last three months, but they haven’t even questioned Somaiya once,” said Mr. Raut, adding that ED is being reduced as an extortion agency. He also appealed the State Environment department led by Aaditya Thackeray to issue notice to the illegal construction as it has begun without any envrionmental clearance.

The Sena leader targeted another BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, a close-confidant of Mr. Fadnavis. “He (Kamboj) will sink you for sure,” said Mr. Raut, listing out how Mr. Kamboj’s companies purchased land at less rates in Mumbai’s prime area. “I don’t know whose money is involved in this. But EOW will get all the files now and they can probe,” he said.

“Maharashtra had its biggest scam worth ₹25,000 crore in IT in the previous government led by the BJP. Where two individuals Vijay Dhawangale and Amol Kale were involved. Work orders were given without tender. This will be probed,” said Mr. Raut. Mr. Fadnavis held the portfolio in the previous government. He also claimed that a certain milkman named Narwal from Haryana earned ₹3500 crore from the previous BJP-led government.

Commenting on Mr. Somaiya’s allegations of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray having 19 bungalows at a village in Raigad, Mr. Raut challenged that he is ready to take everyone to that place. “If anyone could show me at least one bungalow, I will accept my defeat. But if not, Sena workers will beat Mr. Somaiya with chappals for defaming Thackerays,” he said.

Describing how his family and friends are being harassed, Mr. Raut said that ED officials had reached to the banks where his accounts are demanded records of last 20 years.

“Villagers are being dragged out of their homes at 4 AM in morning and threatened to give statement against me for 50 guntha land I had purchased years ago in Alibaug. Make up artists in my daughter’s wedding being threatened. I did call Amit Shah, telling him not to harass my friends, family and kids. If he has a problem with me, torture me. Not them. But let me make one thing clear. These tactics will not lead to the fall of the State government,” said Mr. Raut.

BJP denied all the allegations. Mr. Somaiya said that the Sena in the past too had tried to defame him. “I am ready for any inquiry. I stand with my allegation regarding COVID care center scam. Why aren’t they talking about this?” he asked.