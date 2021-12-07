Shiv Sena files complaint against BJP MLA for remarks on Mumbai Mayor

Mumbai

07 December 2021 22:07 IST

Ashish Shelar’s statement about me has not only disrespected me but the entire women’s community, Kishori Pednekar said

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar landed in a controversy on Tuesday after the Shiv Sena complained against him for his “objectionable comment” against the Mayor of Mumbai, Kishori Pednekar.

“I am filing a police complaint against Ashish Shelar. His statement about me has not only disrespected me but the entire women’s community,” said Ms. Pednekar.

Mr. Shelar, however, denied all the allegations, saying his statement had been taken out of context. The BJP’s women corporators approached the Mumbai Police alleging Mr. Shelar’s statements had been taken out of context and that a complaint should be registered against miscreants for spreading misinformation against the BJP MLA.