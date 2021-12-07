Mumbai

Shiv Sena files complaint against BJP MLA for remarks on Mumbai Mayor

Shiv Sena women corporators show the copy of the police complaint they filed against BJP MLA Ashish Shelar over his controversial statement on Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, in Mumbai, on December 7, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar landed in a controversy on Tuesday after the Shiv Sena complained against him for his “objectionable comment” against the Mayor of Mumbai, Kishori Pednekar.

“I am filing a police complaint against Ashish Shelar. His statement about me has not only disrespected me but the entire women’s community,” said Ms. Pednekar.

Mr. Shelar, however, denied all the allegations, saying his statement had been taken out of context. The BJP’s women corporators approached the Mumbai Police alleging Mr. Shelar’s statements had been taken out of context and that a complaint should be registered against miscreants for spreading misinformation against the BJP MLA.


