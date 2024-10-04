Shiv Sena demands apology from Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao for his remarks on Savarkar

Karnataka Congress Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday faced the ire of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde group) over his remarks on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The party has sought an apology from the Karnataka Minister and has warned him of a ban in Maharashtra.

“If Dinesh Gundu Rao does not apologise for his disrespectful statement about Savarkar within 24 hours, Shiv Sena will ensure that he is not allowed to set foot in Maharashtra,” said Naresh Mhaske, Member of Parliament of Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde group.

At an event in Bengaluru organised to mark Gandhi Jayanti, Mr. Rao had sparked a controversy by saying that despite being a Brahmin, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar not just ate beef but also did not oppose cow slaughter and was a modernist on that topic.

Mr. Mhaske accused Uddhav Thackeray of being afraid of Congress on his silence over the matter. “Those who tolerate insults to Savarkar have no right to display Balasaheb Thackeray’s photograph. Congress leaders make such offensive remarks about Savarkar because their ideology is corrupt,” he said in a press conference held at Anand Ashram in Tembi Naka, Thane.

When asked about the Congress Minister’s comments, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray said it was better to see the exhaustive work done by the great leaders, instead of creating needless controversies.

But the Shiv Sena Shinde group highlighted Uddhav Thackeray’s silence on the issue. “Uddhav Thackeray’s desperation was evident at his press conference. It was clear that Thackeray’s frustration stems from not being named as the coalition’s Chief Ministerial candidate,” Mr. Mhaske said.

He further challenged Aaditya Thackeray to publicly clarify his stance on Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutva ideology and Shiv Sena’s core principles. “Congress is using Savarkar as a pawn in its political games ahead of the elections,” he alleged.