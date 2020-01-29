Mumbai

Shiv Bhojan thaali a success in State

Big draw: The pilot project was kicked off on January 26 and 24,737 thaalis have been sold so far in the State.

Big draw: The pilot project was kicked off on January 26 and 24,737 thaalis have been sold so far in the State.   | Photo Credit: Vibhav Birwatkar

more-in

Govt. planning to add 500 centres and over one lakh plates

An addition of 500 centres and over one lakh thaalis to the Shiv Bhojan thaali scheme, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s pet project, will require ₹125 crore in funds every year.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and State Minister Chhagan Bhujbal held a video conference with beneficiaries of the scheme in Nandurbar and Kolhapur districts. “The demand for this scheme is increasing by the day. We are committed to expand the scheme for the benefit of the people,” said Mr. Bhujbal.

The pilot project kicked off on January 26 and a total of 24,737 thaalis have been consumed across all districts of the State. On the first day, the number of plates consumed was 11,417; it rose to 13,437 on January 27. The scheme has been launched in all districts, except Yavatmal, where the model code of conduct is in place due to the State Council polls.

According to the officials from the Food, Civil Supplies and the Consumer Protection Department, under which the scheme falls, the demand for the thaalis is gradually increasing.

An official from the department said, “It is estimated that the State would require ₹125 crore annually if we are to add 500 new eateries and one lakh plates. The pilot project has 139 centres and the maximum number of plates served is 17,300 per day. For this, we are spending around ₹6.25 crore for a period of three months.”

The department is also mulling over an option to involve the public in the scheme by inviting voluntary contributions. “We are thinking of opening an option of bringing in citizens, who are willing to donate,” said the official.

Voluntary contributions

As per the plan, people can donate money in memory of their relatives. Religious places like gurudwaras that offer food to devotees can also make donations at the local or State levels.

The official said, “The aim of this scheme is to ensure that cheap and healthy food is served to the needy population. More participation in this initiative is welcome.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
government
food
food
food safety
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2020 12:21:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/shiv-bhojan-thaali-a-success-in-state/article30678392.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY