Shipping company employees address seafarers’ mental health

A group of senior employees of shipping firms and maritime organisations gathered at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to know more about mental health issues of seafarers across the country. The event was organised on Monday, ahead of the Day of the Seafarer, which is observed on June 25 every year. While the training was conducted by TISS in collaboration with Synergy Marine Group, seafarers from companies like B.W. Maritime and Gem Shipping were also part of the eight-hour session.

“With a job in the maritime sector, isolation from family often leads to depression. We hope sessions like these can help us find various solutions,” said Amitabh Kumar, Director General of Shipping, India.

The session involved discussions and activities on how to understand and respond to situations like homesickness, loneliness, long work schedules, odd working hours, fatigue, disrupted sleep cycles and conflicts in personal life. The session also looked at how these factors can affect the professional life and how can one balance it better.

“We have lost cadets to depression, just days before they finished their entire sea time. It is important to empathise rather than sympathise. Our seafarers already go through a lot of hardships in work, all they want is somebody to listen to them,” said Captain Rajesh Unni, founder and CEO of Synergy Group.

On an average, a seafarer spends three months on the ship. With high expectations from seniors and being trapped in the limited area of the ship, coping with stress becomes tedious. The TISS team focussed on how peer support can provide respite and seafarers can find support from each other when loneliness strikes. When one fails to overcome these feelings, the TISS team suggested calling their helpline iCall, which has a special section dedicated to seafarers. In a month, iCall receives an average of 1,500 calls from seafarers, 700 emails and around 100 chats. Seafarers, however, said the helpline should be toll-free for improved access. “We only get 850 megabytes of the internet for a month, in which we have to call to our families as well. It is very difficult for us to save the internet for iCALL, for every extra 100-megabyte internet data we take, we need to pay around 20$, which is too much,” said Captain Priya Ranjan from BW Fleet Management.

iCall’s programme coordinator Tanuja Babre said making the number toll-free is a huge task because it would not work outside Indian waters. “Considering that our cadets are mostly stationed out of the country, we are thinking of taking some other steps in order to provide the best services to our seafarers,” said Ms. Babre.