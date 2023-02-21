Shinde chairs Shiv Sena’s first national executive meeting; seeks Bharat Ratna for Savarkar

February 21, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Tuesday held its first national executive meeting during which a resolution seeking the country’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna (posthumously), to Hindutva idealogue and freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was passed.

“Member of Parliament (Mumbai North East) Gajanan Kirtikar proposed Bharat Ratna (posthumously) to V.D. Savarkar, to which other leaders have supported it and a resolution was passed,” State Industries Minister Uday Samant said.

He said the meeting was chaired by Mr. Shinde, who continues to remain their Mukhya Neta (Chief leader).

Last week, the Election Commission of India recognised the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena, and allotted it the poll symbol of the party, bow and arrow.

Mr. Samant said that another resolution discussed at the meeting was renaming Western Railway’s Churchgate Railway Station after former Union Minister Chintaman Rao Deshmukh.

He also said that a disciplinary committee headed by Minister Dada Bhuse; Minister Shambhuraj Shivajirao Desai and Sena leader Sanjay More as members was constituted. “It will ensure the smooth functioning of the party and will take action against Sena leaders who act against the party lines,” Mr. Samant said.

“We have decided to take forward the ideals of Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and run the party by following the guidelines of ECI,” he said.

Other important resolutions passed at the meeting include 80% of jobs to local youth in all the projects, competitive examinations coaching to students in rural areas, and inclusion of Sambhaji Maharaj, Veermata Jijabai and Ahilyabai Holkar in the list of ‘national personalities.’ “The Marathi language will be given the status of elite (Abhijat) language,” the Minister added.