Sheena murder: Shyamvar Rai’s bail plea rejected

The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday rejected the interim medical bail plea filed by Shyamvar Rai, accused-turned-approver in the Sheena Bora murder case. Mr. Rai, lodged at Taloja Central Jail, has sought an interim medical bail for 45 days through email, citing that there is a risk to contract COVID-19.
He was arrested by the Khar police under the Arms Act in August 2015, which led to discovery of a new element in the murder case wherein he had acted as an eyewitness to the crime. On May 11, 2016, Mr. Rai, main accused Indrani Mukerjea’s driver and co-accused in the case, had sought pardon from the court and pleaded to be made an approver in the case.
He had in his statement first to the Khar police and later to the CBI revealed everything that transpired on April 24 and 25, 2012, when Sheena was murdered, and her body was dumped and burnt in Raigad, 120km south of Mumbai.
He had told investigators that Ms. Mukerjea had conducted a reconnaissance to dump Sheena’s body in Raigad district on April 23, 2012, and had returned to book a room for her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, also an accused in the case, at Hotel Hilltop in Worli.
Mr. Rai had recorded his confessional statements under Section 164 (recording of confessions and statements before a magistrate) of the Code of Criminal Procedure on November 16, 2016, which revealed how Ms. Mukerjea and he had done a Skype call to plan the killing of not only Sheena but also her brother Mekhail. His statements minutely described the day Sheena was murdered and what role Mr. Khanna did play in the end result.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath