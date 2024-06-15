Sheena Bora’s bones remains untraceable

Mumbai

The remains of allegedly murdered Sheena Bora are untraceable, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court was told by the prosecution on June 13, during the hearing of the murder trial.

Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea is the prime accused in the case of murdering her daughter Bora. Ms. Mukerjea has been out on bail since May 2022. Bora was allegedly murdered in April 2012, and the crime came to light only in August 2015.

Special Public Prosecutor C.J. Nandode told the CBI court that the bones and other remains of 24-year-old Bora are untraceable. These were examined by the forensics experts after having collected them from Gagode village of the Raigad district.

The crucial piece of evidence going missing was realised when Sir J.J. Hospital’s forensic expert Dr. Zeba Khan, who had conducted an initial examination of the bones, testified in the court.

Despite the unavailability of her remains, the prosecution intends to examine the witnesses in the cases without showing the remnants. The case has been adjourned to June 27 for further recording of evidence.

Ms. Mukerjea has so far maintained that her daughter was not murdered as she had moved overseas for academics.