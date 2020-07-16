Sheena Bora murder: CBI court rejects Indrani Mukerjea’s bail plea

A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Wednesday rejected the 45-day interim medical bail plea filed by Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.

Ms. Mukerjea (48) was arrested in August 2015 and has been lodged at Byculla jail since October of that year for allegedly killing her daughter on April 24, 2012. She moved for interim medical bail in June-end citing spread of novel coronavirus inside the prison. In her plea, she also mentioned recommendations of the high-powered committee on the release of undertrials charged with murder.

Her application mentioned that she was suffering from chronic ischemic changes in her brain arteries which could affect supply of oxygen to her brain, resulting in a stroke. The application also said she suffered from blackouts time and again and has been on medication. However the CBI prosecutor, opposing the bail, said Ms. Mukerjea is not suffering from any major ailment and is not prone to contract the virus.

The court said all her medical needs are taken care of and in case of any serious complications, authorities are competent enough to handle it. There is no medical treatment that JJ or any other hospital cannot offer, the court said.

A detailed order citing reasons for rejecting her bail is expected soon.

In 2018, Ms. Mukerjea had filed her third bail plea on medical grounds, saying she had developed a neurological complication. However special judge J.C. Jagdale had said, Ms. Mukherjea has been charged under a very serious offence. Though a majority of the trial is completed, key witness, Rahul Mukherjea, is yet to depose. If she is granted bail, she could tamper with the evidence and witnesses, the court contended.