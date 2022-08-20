Sheena Bora murder case: HC grants bail to accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai

The murder had come to light in August 2015.

PTI Mumbai
August 20, 2022 20:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Bombay High Court in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

The Bombay High Court on Saturday granted bail to Sheena Bora murder case accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rai was the driver of Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the case. He was arrested in 2015 in another matter, and was later booked in the case pertaining to the murder of Sheena Bora, daughter of Indrani Mukerjea.

The murder had come to light in August 2015 after Rai spilled the beans, following which the Mumbai police had arrested key accused Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, and Rai.

All other accused in the case, including Peter Mukerjea, are currently out on bail.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Sheena Bora Murder Case
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app