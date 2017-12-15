SHCI violated ventilation, exit norms

Navi Mumbai: Fire officials succeeded in entering the fourth bay of the basement at Stock Holding Corporation of India (SHCI) even as the fire continued for the fifth day.

A quick inspection revealed that all the documents in the fourth bay are completely damaged as they were kept on the racks and not in automated metallic safe boxes like in the other three bays.

The inspection also revealed that though the SHCI had the required amount of sprinklers, it lacked ventilation. According to Chief Fire Officer and Fire Advisor, MIDC, Santosh Warik, “The main thing lacking in the basement was proper ventilation and a separate access to the basement. There was only one entrance to access the basement.”

As per the National Building Code of India, in case of industrial occupancy the rules and regulations laid down for a basement have to be followed if it is used as a strong room.

“A basement can be used for storage of anything apart from hazardous items and the rules to be followed are same for any kind of storage,” Mr. Warik said.

What the code says

As per the code, basements can be permitted below the ground level with a minimum front margin of 4.5 m and side and rear margins of 3 m along with provision for mechanical, if not, natural ventilation, and a drainage system. The basement top slab below the ground level should be designed for fire fighting vehicular loads as well. There are other precise norms for floor, underside of roof, walls, fire resistant doors, and main and alternative staircase in the basement. Walls and floors of basement should be watertight and damp proofing treatment is required.

“The code mentions that all floors in the basement shall be compartmentalised with area of each compartment being not more than 2000 sq mt,” Mr. Warik said. It stipulates that in the absence of natural ventilation, mechanical ventilation with the help of exhaust fans, air conditioning systems and blowers, should be created.

Fire barriers, curtains

“Fire barriers are necessary and that can be provided as water spray or fire curtains or fire dampers in ventilation ducts. Passive fire protection materials should be used to seal ducts,” Mr. Warik said. De-watering system to drain out the water which gets accumulated while fire dousing, is another requirement for basements which, the SHCI had put in place. Signages signalling exit from the room and emergency lights for visibility are also required as per the norm.

Meanwhile on the fifth day of fire at SHCI, the heat and the smoke have come down considerably. “We had to break a part of the basement which has helped in ventilation. We are able to stay at the fourth bay for around 15 minutes,” MIDC fire officer R.B. Patil said. Asked about any violation of fire licence, Mr. Patil said it will be part of the investigation. The focus right now is on dousing the fire, he added.