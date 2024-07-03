GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shatrughan Sinha discharged from hospital

On Monday night, Sinha shared a series of pictures from his hospital room on X.

Published - July 03, 2024 01:37 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
TMC MP and actor Shatrughan Sinha watches the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa.

TMC MP and actor Shatrughan Sinha watches the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa. | Photo Credit: PTI

Veteran actor and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha, who was admitted to a private hospital last week after developing high fever, is back home, said his son Luv Sinha on Wednesday.

The 77-year-old, popular for '70s and '80s films such as "Kalicharan", "Vishwanath", "Kaala Patthar", "Jaani Dushman" and "Kranti", was discharged on Tuesday, he added.

Sinha also underwent a routine check-up at the medical facility.

"My father has been home since yesterday and was there (at the hospital) for three days to recover from a high fever and get all his tests done," Luv told PTI in a WhatsApp message.

Luv Sinha shares health update on father Shatrughan Sinha: No surgical procedure done

On Monday night, Sinha shared a series of pictures from his hospital room on X, saying he was from the "controversy and confusion" created by a section of social media influencers and spent some time with family and friends as he recovered.

Some on social media had speculated about the actor's ill health just days after his daughter, actor Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with her longtime partner Zaheer Iqbal. There were also rumours that Sinha had a minor surgery.

Previously, Luv thanked well-wishers for their concern over his father's health, saying he was admitted to the hospital after he developed a "strong fever" and not because he underwent any surgery.

Last month, Sinha was elected as the TMC MP from West Bengal's Asansol in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

