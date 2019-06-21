Shatabdi Hospital doctors strike work after woman’s drunken ruckus

Doctors at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali went on strike early on Thursday after a 29-year-old woman allegedly created a ruckus in the hospital under the influence of alcohol. The woman was arrested and the strike was called off four hours after it started.

According to the Kandivali police, Himani Sharma (29), a resident of Bangur Nagar in Goregaon, and was taken to the hospital for a medical check-up after being detained for drunk driving late on Wednesday night.

“While Ms. Sharma was waiting for the medical examiner, she lost her temper and started banging doors and assaulting the hospital staff. When our constable tried to control her, Ms. Sharma hurt her as well,” senior police inspector Nitin Pondkule, Kandivali police station said.

The incident, however, triggered outrage among the hospital staff and the doctors shut the gate, refusing to work. Meanwhile, Ms. Sharma was taken to the police station and Dr. Rahul Tripathi from the hospital lodged a first information report against her.

The doctors suspended out-patient department as well as emergency services during the strike.

“There were 500 to 700 people outside the hospital waiting for the hospital gates to open. There were people in pain and pregnant women needing immediate attention, but they still did not let them in. We requested them to at least provide medical services to the pregnant women but they refused to listen to us,” said Khalid Siddiqui, a local political activist.

Meanwhile, Ms. Sharma was charged with assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty under the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act for drunk driving.

Nearly four hours after the strike began, the doctors, on learning about Ms Sharma’s arrest, called it off.

Doctors from the hospital said that Ms. Sharma was also referred for psychiatric evaluation due to her aggressive behaviour.

Dr. Pradeep Angre, Medical Superintendent at the hospital said, “There was a lot of unrest in the hospital once Ms. Sharma left. After what has been happening in other cities, every doctor has become a little cautious. We are going to take steps to increase security in our hospital.”