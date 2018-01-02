Shatabdi coaches get a new look

Western Railway (WR) on Monday rolled out its refurbished coaches for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express, funded under Project Swarn.

Each rake cost around ₹50 lakh to refurbish. Under Project Swarn, WR also intends to refurbish the rakes of the August Kranti Express and the Rajdhani Express trains to Delhi. Railway officials say that the first Rajdhani rake should be commissioned before January 26, and all four rakes will ready by March.

Features include designer anti-graffiti vinyl wrap in the passage, entrances, toilets and ceilings, a new coat of paint on wall panels, and LED lights. The washrooms now have new bath fittings, wash basins with improved design, soap and toilet paper dispensers, hygienic automated personal seat dispensers for western toilets, auto janitors to control odour, and scrapper matting to keep the floor clean. A QR code-based smart feedback system has been set up in individual coaches and toilets.