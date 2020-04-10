Sharpest single-day rise in city; cases touch 876

With 162 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, Mumbai recorded its highest single-day spike on Thursday. The tally is now 876 and the death toll has touched 54.

A 101-year-old woman, the oldest patient so far, was among the victims. A resident of Khetwadi, she was admitted to Brahman Sabha Hospital following fever on April 3. She was admitted to the ICU after her X-ray showed an old patch of tuberculosis. Doctors said the bedridden woman was malnourished, had hypertension and no travel history. Her family had earlier taken her to a local physician who put her on intravenous fluids. As she belonged to the Muslim community, the doctors probed if the family had a travel history to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, but the family denied it.

“We immediately called a lab to get her tested for COVID-19. Her sample was collected on April 4,” said intensive care specialist Dr. Sanjay Godbole. He said the family had given the woman’s age as 95. He said her condition had begun to deteriorate, but the family did not want to put her on a ventilator. They decided to take her home on April 6, but she collapsed. Her reports arrived at the same time and she tested positive. Soon, 55 staffers from the hospital, including Dr. Godbole, were tested and their reports returned negative. They are all now under home quarantine. Patients have been moved to other facilities.

The other victims were a 35-year-old man suffering from epilepsy, a 38-year-old diabetic woman, a 62-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman suffering from diabetes and hypertension, a 52-year-old man with asthma, a 45-year-old man with hypertension, a 52-year-old man with diabetes, hypertension and asthma, and a 71-year-old man with ischemic heart disease.

Deaths in short span

Many patients have died within 24 to 48 hours of admission to isolation facilities. Doctors said such patients reach hospitals at a critical stage and end up at isolation facilities on not finding a bed or being refused admission.