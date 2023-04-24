ADVERTISEMENT

‘Sharad Pawar wants MVA parties to fight in a united manner against BJP’: Sanjay Raut

April 24, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 12:58 pm IST

Sanjay Raut claimed that movements had begun behind the scenes in New Delhi to replace Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde as the current government was ‘hurting’ the BJP’s popularity in the State

The Hindu Bureau

Sharad Pawar, President of the Nationalist Congress Party with Shiv Sena (UBT) member Sanjay Raut. File | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Dismissing current speculations on any friction amid the Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents — NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) — Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut on April 24 said that it has been NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s wish that all parties contest in a united manner.

Sharad Pawar in Amravati had said, “Today, we are a part of Maha Vikas Aghadi, and we are willing to work together. But the desire alone is not always enough. The allotment of seats, whether there are any problems or not, has not been discussed yet. So how can I tell you about this?”

Commenting on Mr. Pawar’s alleged remark about the uncertainty of the MVA alliance in the future, Mr. Raut said: ”It has been Sharad Pawar’s wish that all three parties fight in a united manner against the BJP. He has had a special importance in forming the MVA. We speak with him almost every day. I don’t think he will ever take any such stance [about uncertainty of MVA alliance].”

Mr. Raut further claimed that movements had begun behind the scenes in New Delhi to replace Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde as the current government was ‘hurting’ the BJP’s popularity in the State.

Mr. Raut’s remarks come amid daily developments in the Maharashtra political battleground which has seen buzz of Ajit Pawar possibly joining the ruling Shinde-BJP dispensation. However, Mr. Ajit Pawar also strongly refuted suggestions of any schisms within the MVA, and said the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance was merely deploying “diversionary tactics” to draw attention away from pressing issues facing the State.

Last week, Mr. Raut claimed that the MVA coalition will win 180-185 seats in the Assembly and at least 40 seats in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference, the Rajya Sabha MP said, “MVA will get 180-185 seats in the Assembly election and at least 40 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. MVA will also win in the upcoming elections in 2024. At least 110 seats of BJP will be reduced at the national level”.

(With inputs from ANI)

