Sharad Pawar urges people to stay indoors on Shab-e-Baraat

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Thursday urged Muslims to observe Shab-e-Baraat on April 8 by staying inside their homes and suggested that the birth anniversary celebrations of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on April 14 be postponed in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Addressing the people of Maharashtra through social media, Mr. Pawar said congregations such as the one by Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi, could have been avoided and urged people to ensure there is no repeat of such meetings on Shab-e-Baraat. “The meeting should have been avoided, but it was not and others may have to pay for it. The possibility of some people who attended the meeting carrying the disease cannot be ruled out,” he said.

Mr. Pawar hinted that the Centre and the State government may have to extend the lockdown period if discipline is not observed till April 14 (the last day of the lockdown as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and appealed to people to toe the line in the interest of each other.

“Shab-e-Baraat falls on April 8. Muslims remember their dead relatives by visiting kabrastans (graveyards). It should be observed inside homes this year. Precaution should be taken to see there is no repeat of the Nizamuddin meeting-like episode,” Mr. Pawar said.

He said people should also think about postponing Dr. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary celebrations on April 14. “We normally celebrate the anniversary for two or so months. We should think whether we should really observe the programme at this juncture. If we come together, we may face health issues,” he said.

The NCP chief said in general, 90% of the people have been observing the lockdown. He added that Ram Navami, being observed on Thursday, is celebrated with fervour every year across the country. “Unfortunately, there is this threat of coronavirus this year and we have to observe some restrictions. But I am sure people must be remembering Lord Ram by staying inside their homes,” Mr. Pawar said.