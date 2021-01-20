Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray to take part in protest against new farm laws

A group of artistes from Pune performs at the farmers’ protest site at the Delhi-U.P. Ghazipur border on Tuesday.

Mumbai

20 January 2021 04:08 IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar would take part in a protest to be staged here in support of the farmers agitating against the Centre’s three new farm laws on borders of Delhi, State Minister Nawab Malik said on Tuesday.

Some farmers’ organisations have planned to hold protests in Mumbai from January 23 to January 25.

“Mr. Pawar will participate in the protest to be held at Azad Maidan (in south Mumbai) on January 25. The NCP has opposed the farm laws. The Chief Minister and leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi will also take part,” Mr. Malik, who is the national spokesperson of the NCP, said.

