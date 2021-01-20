Mumbai

Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray to take part in protest against new farm laws

A group of artistes from Pune performs at the farmers’ protest site at the Delhi-U.P. Ghazipur border on Tuesday.  

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar would take part in a protest to be staged here in support of the farmers agitating against the Centre’s three new farm laws on borders of Delhi, State Minister Nawab Malik said on Tuesday.

Some farmers’ organisations have planned to hold protests in Mumbai from January 23 to January 25.

“Mr. Pawar will participate in the protest to be held at Azad Maidan (in south Mumbai) on January 25. The NCP has opposed the farm laws. The Chief Minister and leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi will also take part,” Mr. Malik, who is the national spokesperson of the NCP, said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2021 4:09:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/sharad-pawar-uddhav-thackeray-to-take-part-in-protest-against-new-farm-laws/article33614005.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY