ADVERTISEMENT

Sharad Pawar questions PM’s idea of ‘one nation one election’

Published - August 18, 2024 12:09 am IST - Mumbai

The veteran politician criticised Mr. Modi for not announcing simultaneous elections in the entire country

The Hindu Bureau

NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar criticised PM Modi for not announcing simultaneous elections in the entire country. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

The National Congress (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday took a dig on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his speech from Independence Day when the PM mentioned the importance of ‘one nation, one election’. Following that, on August 16, the Election Commission of India (ECI) only declared the elections for Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana but not for Maharashtra and Jharkhand.  

ADVERTISEMENT

“In his speech from the Red Fort, the Prime Minister put forward the idea of simultaneous elections in the entire country. Elections for Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana were announced, but not the elections for Jharkhand and Maharashtra. I wonder what the reason could be. PM Modi is talking about simultaneous elections, in such a situation, not announcing elections for Maharashtra and Jharkhand is a contradictory thing to do. There is no truth in whatever PM Modi says during his speeches,” Mr. Pawar was speaking to the press on Saturday in Nagpur.  

The ECI on Friday announced three-phase election in Jammu & Kashmir and a single-round voting in Haryana in September-October. In the year 2019, the Assembly election in Maharashtra were held along with Haryana but this time around, it is said that due to security requirements for Jammu & Kashmir, it will be announced later. Rains are given another reason for the delay.   

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, the Chief Election Commission of India, Rajiv Kumar while addressing the press, said, “Maharashtra is experiencing rains and there are several festivals lined up – Ganesh festival, pitra paksh, Navratri, Deepavali. Considering all, we thought to do two elections this time as we could handle two elections at a time. Depending on the requirement of forces which is in higher tone in Jammu & Kashmir, we have decided to conduct two elections together.” 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Criticising the statement of Mr. Kumar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said on X (formerly Twitter), “For all that talk of ‘one nation, one election’, the ‘Entirely Compromised Commission’ states ‘constraint on security forces’ as a reason to not hold elections in Maharashtra, with simultaneous elections in J&K. What then has changed under the ‘strong leadership of the BJP’ in J&K? Terrors attacks are on the rise, which is a fact.”  

“Another reason they give is the ‘rains’ in Maharashtra and therefore they haven’t completed their formalities. Only Maharashtra has monsoons, not other States, as per the election commission. What a shame this once famed institution is turning out to be! I guess their boss isn’t yet giving them permission to hold elections in Maharashtra. Seems like the EC is giving them breathing time to allow their contractors to loot our State,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US