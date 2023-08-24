HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sharad Pawar: Centre must pay ₹4,000 per quintal of onion

Mr. Pawar lambasted the Center’s decision to impose a 40% duty on onion exports and said the decision was “not acceptable” and “it will hurt farmers”

August 24, 2023 05:50 am | Updated 10:09 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Condemning the Center’s plan to procure two lakh metric tonnes of onions from farmers in Maharashtra at ₹2,410 per quintal through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the Union Government must pay ₹4,000 per quintal of onion. The Centre announced the purchase decision last week. 

Mr Pawar lambasted the Center’s decision to impose a 40% duty on onion export and called it “unacceptable” and said “it will hurt farmers.”

Meanwhile, leaders of the NCP on Wednesday protested on the Nashik-Pune Highway against the Center’s decision to impose a 40% tax on onion exports. Farmers and traders along with NCP leaders are demanding that the Center roll back the tax.

Shinde all praise

However, Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Eknath Shinde lauded the Center’s decision and said, “Sharad Pawar is a big leader. He was the Union Agriculture Minister for 10 years. Even then there were crises involving onions, but such a relief was never provided.”

Last week, there was a massive protest in all of the Agricultural Produce Market Committees of Maharashtra. The president of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, Raju Shetti also criticised the Center’s decision. He said, “The procurement of two lakh metric tonnes of onions is not going to solve the problem. The question is why have a 40% duty on onion export? We demand that the government roll back the 40% duty on onion export”.

Mr Shetti added, “The Centre took a mindless decision by allowing the import of tomatoes from Nepal last month. It led to a crash in tomato prices resulting in farmers failing to recover even investment expenditure. Today, it is the turn of onions. The surplus stock of onions due to higher export duty will lead to a sharp decline in prices. Farmers will have to bear the financial loss”.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.