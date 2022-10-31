Mumbai

Sharad Pawar admitted to Mumbai hospital, likely to be discharged soon

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar would be participating in party camps to be held in Shirdi (in Ahmednagar district) on November 4-5. 

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Monday after feeling unwell.

State NCP general secretary Shivajirao Garje, in a press release, said that Mr Pawar was admitted following the advice of his physician.

The release said that Mr. Pawar was likely to be discharged on November 2 following which, he would be participating in party camps to be held in Shirdi (in Ahmednagar district) on November 4-5.

Mr. Garje has appealed to party leaders and workers not to gather at the hospital.


