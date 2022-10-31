Sharad Pawar admitted to Mumbai hospital, likely to be discharged soon

Shoumojit Banerjee October 31, 2022 20:44 IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar would be participating in party camps to be held in Shirdi (in Ahmednagar district) on November 4-5. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Monday after feeling unwell. State NCP general secretary Shivajirao Garje, in a press release, said that Mr Pawar was admitted following the advice of his physician. The release said that Mr. Pawar was likely to be discharged on November 2 following which, he would be participating in party camps to be held in Shirdi (in Ahmednagar district) on November 4-5. Mr. Garje has appealed to party leaders and workers not to gather at the hospital.



