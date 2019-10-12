Sex, lies and murder: Chembur victim recounts 15-year horror

The Uzbekistan national who has filed a complaint against suspended police inspector Bhanudas Jadhav has levelled a host of serious allegations against him, including rape, two forced abortions, a plot to separate her from her son, and murder of two people. The Mumbai Police are verifying her claims with the assistance of the Pune Police.

The victim, who currently stays in Navi Mumbai, reached Chembur police station on Thursday evening and an FIR was registered against Mr. Jadhav in the early hours of Friday. The police have booked Mr. Jadhav for rape, forcible unnatural intercourse, outraging a woman’s modesty, criminal intimidation, assault and causing miscarriage without a woman’s consent under the Indian Penal Code.

Took her passport

According to the Chembur police, the victim has said in her statement that she came to India to try her luck in the film industry in December 2004 but could not get a break for six months, by which time her visa expired. She was introduced to Mr. Jadhav, who was at the time posted with the immigration department. He took her passport and assured her all help. However, she lost her phone in 2005 and could not contact him. When she ultimately got his number, he had been transferred to the Anti Narcotics Cell.

“Mr. Jadhav told me it was risky for me to try to get a fresh visa so long after the previous one had expired and made bogus documents under a false name for me instead. He then called me to a hotel in Chembur, where he offered me spiked vodka and forced himself on me. After the first instance, he repeatedly kept sexually assaulting me, threatening to have me thrown behind bars if I did not submit to his demands,” the victim has said.

The victim has said he forcibly had unnatural intercourse with her, causing injuries to her several times. When she got pregnant and asked him to marry her, he told her he was already married and had two daughters.

Fight with wife

“The victim has said he held her at gunpoint and threatened to kill her if she did not undergo an abortion, and she obeyed him. The abuse continued till 2010, when his wife found out about the victim. This led to a fight between the Jadhavs, and he assaulted his wife, who filed police complaints against him. Scared of the matter blowing up any further, Mr. Jadhav told the victim to leave the city, and she moved to Pune,” an officer with the Chembur police said.

However, a year later, Mr. Jadhav allegedly saw her at a vegetable market in Pune when he was visiting family members. He followed her home, after which the abuse resumed. During this time, Mr. Jadhav was arrested in connection with a rave party organised in Pune in June 2011, but resumed his exploitation after securing bail.

In 2012, the victim became pregnant again, and Mr. Jadhav allegedly made her undergo an abortion one more time. They shifted to Kharghar in 2013, and the victim got pregnant a third time, after which Mr. Jadhav allegedly embraced Islam and married her. They had a son in April 2014.

Left in Uzbekistan

“Mr. Jadhav would keep fighting with the victim, assaulting her so severely that he knocked one of her teeth loose on one occasion. In October 2018, he took her to Uzbekistan, supposedly to meet her family, but kept her son at a relative’s place in India. In Uzbekistan, he asked her to go ahead without him and fled to India. He put her name on a list of blocked passengers to prevent her from coming back. She, however, convinced the authorities and returned to India for her son’s sake. She has claimed Mr. Jadhav was plotting to adopt the son as his own, showing his first wife as the mother as they did not have a son,” the officer said.

The victim has also said in her statement that Mr. Jadhav took a girl to a farmhouse in Pune in 2016, when he was posted with the Pune Police. “The girl died of a drug overdose and he buried her on the farmhouse premises. When her brother kept contacting Mr. Jadhav to ask where she was, he took him to the farmhouse, supposedly to talk. However, he shot him in the head in front of me and buried his body as well,” the victim has told the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VI) Shashikumar Meena said that inquiries are under way and no arrest has been made as yet.