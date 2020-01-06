Severed head found on railway tracks in Kurla

A severed head, believed to be of the woman whose torso was found in Ghatkopar last month, was found in Kurla on Sunday.

The body, with its lower legs and head missing, was found near Kirol Village close to Vidyavihar on December 30, while the legs were found a day later in the same locality.

Police officials said the head was found on the railway tracks close to the Kurla stretch of the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road. The police suspect it was thrown on the tracks from a bridge passing overhead, late on Saturday.

Senior police inspector Kusum Waghmare said, “The place where we found the head is very close to the place where we had found the torso. It is highly likely that the head might belong to the victim in our case.”

The police have sent the head to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar so it can be medically verified if it belongs to the same person whose body parts have been found so far. “We had preserved the fingernails of the deceased to help with DNA identification. They will be compared against the DNA samples taken from the head,” Ms. Waghmare said.

Doctors at the hospital had earlier told the police that it took at least three attempts for the murderer to successfully chop the head off the torso. An officer from the Ghatkopar police station also said a special team had been working to locate the head ever since the torso was found.

“We conducted search operations in several areas, including Kurla, Sakinaka, Ghatkopar and Powai to look for the head. We suspect that the murderer has been discarding the body parts one at a time to keep us looking. The locations where the parts were found also indicate that the murderer is either from the same area or knows it well. It would have been particularly difficult to discard a human head which has been decomposing for the last six days without being caught,” the officer said.