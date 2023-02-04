Several organisations write to Mumbai Police chief not to allow Sakal Hindu Samaj to hold public meeting

February 04, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Mumbai

People’s Union Civil Liberties (PUCL), a leading human rights organisation in India, and 26 other organisations have written to Mumbai City Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar opposing the permission granted to the Sakal Hindu Samaj (an umbrella organisation of Sanatan Sanstha) for a public meeting on Sunday. In the letter, they alleged that the organisation is “trying to inflame communal tensions using hateful and inciteful speeches, false information and rumours, and Islamophobic and communal propaganda”.

“Instead of taking strict action against them and initiating prosecution for their criminal acts, the police and state authorities have been turning a blind eye and granting permissions to the organisations to conduct their events/rallies. No action has been taken against the Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha,” the letter read.

On January 29, the Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha was organised in Mumbai by the Sakal Hindu Samaj, an umbrella organisation of several Hindutva organisations such as Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Shiv Pratishthan and Sanatan Sanstha. During the rally, the group used divisive narratives like love jihad, land jihad and false theories of population explosion amongst Muslims.

The rally ended with a provocative speech by Telangana MLA T. Raja Singh where he called for a boycott of Muslim-owned businesses and for Hindus to ‘slit throats’. A provocative booklet, containing misinformation and rumours against Muslims, was also distributed at the rally.

The letter also mentioned the Supreme Court’s direction on February 3 to the Maharashtra government, asking it “to ensure no hate speeches are delivered if authorities allow the organisation to hold the Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha in Mumbai on February 5”.

In the letter, the organisations also urged the Police Commissioner to ensure implementation of Supreme Court directions on February 3 to take preventive action against hate speech. They also requested Mr. Phansalkar to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.

The letter is signed by Maharashtra Forum Against Oppression of Women, Jan Swasthya Abhiyan–Mumbai, Indian Christians for Democracy Justice Coalition for Religious–Maharashtra, National Solidarity Forum, Centre for Study of Society and Secularism, Citizens for Justice and Peace, Kusumtai Chaudhari Mahila Kalyani, Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal, Maulana Azad Vichar Manch, Majlis, Mahila Vikas Kendra, Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy, Indian Christian Women’s Movement – Mumbai, Bombay Catholic Sabha, Bebaak Collective, Parcham Collective, Pani Haq Samiti, Platform for Social Justice, Citizens for the Constitution, Akhil Bharatiya Janwadi Mahila Sanghatana, Aawaaz-e-Niswaan, Wisdom Foundation, Christian Development Association, Sarvahara Jan Andolan, Bhrashtachar Virudh Jaagrati Abhiyan.