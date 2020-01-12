Mumbai

Seven killed in explosion at chemical factory in Boisar

A collapsed structure of chemical factory seen after chemical reactor blast at Tarapur MIDC in Palghar District of Maharashtra.

A collapsed structure of chemical factory seen after chemical reactor blast at Tarapur MIDC in Palghar District of Maharashtra.   | Photo Credit: Aadesh Choudhari

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announces ₹5 lakh compensation for next of kin of deceased

At least seven people were killed in a huge explosion at a chemical factory at Boisar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Saturday evening, according to a police official. Boisar is over 100 km away from Mumbai. The under-construction plant of Ank Pharma, where the explosion took place, is located in a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area at Kolwade village, the official said.

The blast, which took place during testing of some chemicals around 7.20 p.m., could be heard within a 15-km radius, and window panes of some houses in the surrounding area shattered, he said. According to Palghar Additional Superintendent of Police Vikrant Deshmukh, on Saturday, six persons died while seven were injured in the incident. The seventh dead body was recovered at 8.15 a.m. on Sunday morning.

A fire started after the blast but it was put down, he added.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced assistance of ₹5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased, a statement issued from his office said, adding the CM was monitoring the relief and rescue operation.

The National Disaster Response Force team was called late on Saturday night. “Local agencies rescued seven people and extricated five bodies. A team from Mumbai, with two sniffer dogs and equipment, is headed to the site. Local traffic police have provided a green corridor for quick travel,” an NDRF officer said.

